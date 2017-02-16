Raffle win just the ticket for Toon family

A Peterhead family has won a new Mini in a popular annual fundraiser which supports a leading cancer charity.

Susan Green, from Peterhead, bought several tickets in a raffle organised by CLAN Cancer Support and Rotary Clubs across the north-east of Scotland.

Half of the tickets were put in her name and half for her husband, Karl.

After buying the tickets Susan didn’t think much more about the raffle until she received a surprise visit from Angie Christie, CLAN’s North Aberdeenshire area co-ordinator on Christmas Eve to let her know that her husband had won the car.

Susan raised more than £900 for CLAN earlier in the year by organising a craft fayre after the charity supported her father, John Reid, during his cancer treatment.

As Karl was working overseas when the car was available for collection, Susan received the keys from Mr Alastair Brookes, CLAN’s fundraising manager.

Susan said: “It was a lovely surprise when Angie came round on Christmas Eve to let us know we had the winning ticket.

“My husband and I are delighted and our children James, Rachael and William all love it.

“We’ve been very lucky to win the car.

“It’s very useful for dropping the kids off at school and visiting our friends and family. We’re very proud of it.”

The raffle is an integral part of CLAN’s fundraising campaign and over £54,000 was raised through ticket sales.