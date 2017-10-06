Quids in for MND Scotland

The ScotRail Alliance is reminding customers that round one pound coins are due to expire later this month.

From Monday, October 16, the old coins will no longer be accepted for payment on trains or at stations, including self-service ticket machines and car parking meters.

To avoid losing out, the ScotRail Alliance is encouraging customers to spend, bank or donate their round pounds to its charity partner, MND Scotland.

The round one pound coin goes out of circulation at 11.59pm on Sunday, October 15, and businesses across the UK are under no obligation to accept the old coin from customers.

ScotRail Alliance Community Investment Manager Sophie Nightingale said: “We have collection cans at stations across the network and if customers find they still have some of the old coins lying around, it would be fantastic if they donated them to MND Scotland.

“Every single pound makes a massive difference in improving the lives of those affected by Motor Neurones Disease.”