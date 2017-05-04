Put your best foot forward with a healthy Walk 'n' Talk

Peterhead’s Green Spaces team will be putting their best foot forward this week when they host a special Walk ‘n Talk event.

The free walk, which will be held as part of Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival, will take place on Friday, May 12 starting at 6pm from the Peterhead Golf Club car-park on Golf Road.

Commenting on the walk, Green Spaces officer Lewis Swales told The Buchanie: “The walks will provide the perfect opportunity to explore our local green spaces and appreciate the benefits of heathy exercise.

“It’s also a great way to meet new people with similar interests.

“We will also be on hand to get any ideas for other outdoor activities.”

He continued: “We have carefully tailor-made the walks to suit all abilities and they are suitable for children and adults alike .

“It would be great to see the whole family coming along to enjoy our great outdoors.”

Once participants have completed their walk, they will be provided with a free healthy snack at the designated picnic area.

The event has been funded by NHS Grampian as part of their Wellbeing Festival activities.

The festival promotes and celebrates everyday community opportunities which contribute to our wellbeing.

For more information on the walk or any Green Spaces projects, call Lewis on 01779 478950, email greenspaces@peterheadprojects.co.uk or make contact through facebook.com/greenspacespeterhead