Pupils in Symposium scone challenge

Peterhead Academy S3 hospitality pupils showed no lack of imagination recently when they took part in a special food product development task.

A total of 19 teams were set the challenge by Paul Haggath, owner of the Symposium coffee shop chain, to design a sweet or savoury scone which could be sold in the eatery.

Paul Haggath of Symposium with Johnnie Hepburn of Team Johnnie, still in shock following his victorious scone baking.

Paul was treated to a range of different flavours including salted caramel, apple crumble, sundried tomato and

cheese, toffee apple, raspberry and white chocolate and peanut butter.

However, there was one scone which stood out from all the rest with appearance and flavour being described by Paul as “awesome” and that was the winning Bounty-inspired scone by Team Johnnie.

The scone contained dessicated coconut with chocolate chips and Team Johnnie will now see their winning Bounty scone being developed by Paul for sale in Symposium.