Pupils help dig up rich history at Aden

Pupils at Longside Primary School recently took part in an archaeological dig at Aden Country Park near Mintlaw.

The dig, which ran from May 1 to 13, concentrated on the excavation of World War 1 practice trenches.

Practice trenches would have been common in Aberdeenshire for training soldiers in trench warfare.

A series of trenches probably date to this period and these well-preserved examples were surveyed and excavated to see if there was any evidence left by the people who trained there.

Meanwhile, an open day will be held at Aden Park on Saturday, June 10, open to people of all ages and abilities. Most of the areas of the dig are fully accessible and full training will be given.

Previous digs in Aden have uncovered possible Bronze Age structures and a medieval tower house.

Bruce Mann, archaeologist for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus and Aberdeen, said: “This is another fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to uncover a part of Aberdeenshire’s rich heritage. The last time we dug in Aden we found a long-lost medieval tower house. Who knows what we will find this time.”

For more information on the Aden Restoration & Redevelopment project, contact project and funding officer, Neil Shirran on 01771 613372 or email adencountrypark@gmail.com