Process begins to get Peterhead Community Council up and running

Aberdeenshire Council has received the required 12 nominations to start the process to get Peterhead Community Council back up and running.

The community council was disbanded in November last year, but a campaign was launched to get it reinstated earlier this year.

The process for invitations to nominations for the community council has now begun and those wishing to sign up must do so before the closing date of Wednesday, June 14.

An online registration form can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/community-councils/community-councils/

The Buchan House service point (reception) also has the nomination forms. Those seeking election to the community council must be aged 18 years or over and either appear on the Electoral Roll for that community council area or have, during a period of at least three months preceding date of nomination had their ordinary or principal place of residents within the community council area.

They can also be the owner of a business within the community council area.