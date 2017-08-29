Prison Museum gears up for a busy couple of months

Staff at Peterhead Prison Museum are gearing up for a busy couple of months, with a host of attractions set to draw in visitors.

Following the success of last year’s Hallowe’en tours, the museum has announced a new concept for 2017 with night-time tours being held between October 25 and 31 with the special ‘Most Haunted Experience’ team on October 28.

Tickets for the Most Haunted Experience can be purchased online direct from their site, while tickets for the museum’s very own guided ‘Fright Time’ tours can be purchased online from 10am on October 6 - so don’t delay!

In addition, the museum will host a Brick Mania event on November 4, which this year will also include a toy fair.

Entry is £3 per person over the age of five, and the event runs from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a hog roast van to stave off those hunger pangs and much more on the day. At the end of the event a fireworks display will round off this year’s museum events programme.

Facilities co-ordinator, Alex Geddes, said: “The success of our first Brick Mania event meant demand was high and with new exhibitors joining many of the existing team this is again set to be a major event.

“This time it will be held in one of the main halls to ensure more space is available to exhibit and for visitors to browse these wonderful builds at their leisure.”