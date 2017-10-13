Primary pupils get schooled on Scottish seafood

Youngsters at a Peterhead primary school enjoyed a celebrated of Scottish seafood recently.

Pupils at Burnhaven Primary School were schooled on seafood as part of national Seafood Week (October 6 to 13), a celebration of the UK’s seafood which encourages people to eat more seafood, more often.

Students worked with Catriona Frankitti from Fish for Health to touch, taste and prepare locally sourced seafood and learn about its importance as part of a healthy diet.

Peterhead Port Authority donated all the white fish used at the event and students also sampled mackerel pate, lobster, crab and herring from around the country.

Catriona said: “The students loved trying different species and discovering how the seafood feels.

“Seafood is such an important part of a healthy diet and we catch so much beautiful fresh seafood in Scotland.

“But not all children get to try it at home. Education events like this allow us to get hands-on with locally-sourced produce and start a lifelong love of seafood for many students.”

It’s not the first time Burnhaven Primary has gotten immersed in sea-focused studies; just last year the school won the Royal British Legion Scotland School’s Competition by reporting the story of the British Fleet returning to Scapa Flow after the Battle of Jutland.

The school won the national competition after its work was put to a public online vote against 12 other finalists.

Heather Middleton, marketing manager at Seafish, the organisation that runs Seafood Week, said: “Part of the Seafood Week campaign focuses on educating future generations about the benefits of fish and seafood.We’re delighted with how the school pupils have enjoyed the educational events being held for Seafood Week.By engaging with primary students, teaching them how to prepare seafood and getting them to try species they might be unfamiliar with our hope is that they will develop a lifelong passion for producing seafood dishes.”