Popular Buchan hotel goes on the market

There is a possibility that the once busy Pitsligo Arms Hotel can be brought back into use, as a Fraserburgh estate agent puts it on the market.

The hotel, which has five en-suite letting bedrooms, as well as owners’ accommodation, is on offer through Fraserburgh estate agents Brown and McRae for offers around £195,000.

Alternatively, the agents say the property can be rented for £400 a week.

The Pitsligo Arms Hotel had been operated since 2009 by Norman and Colin Mcintosh-Forbes who were unavailable for comment as the Herald went to press.

Although now closed, the hotel is fully furnished and sparkling, ready for customers in bar, restaurant and letting rooms.

The sellers say the dining room has capacity for nine tables and seating, with a separate function room that would seat approximately 15 people.

An oak staircase leads from the main hallway to the upper floor where the bedrooms are located.

Brown and McRae adds: “There is vehicular access for management to the side of the hotel.

“There is a hard standing concrete area where there are outbuildings. To the right hand-side is a piece of ground that has in the past had planning permission for the erection of two dwelling houses but this has since lapsed.

“The land/concrete area mentioned above is available by separate negotiations.”

The popular hotel has achieved a high 82% ‘excellent’ rating on Trip Advisor.

Its merits were confirmed by local councillor Jim Ingram, who told the Herald that the premises had a really high reputation as a restaurant with the quality of its food and service.

The partners had worked hard to build it up, but for whatever reason they had been unable to continue their venture.

He added that losing the hotel was a blow to the community, and that he was very sad to see it as it is now.

He continued: “I’m certainly hopeful that it can be brought back into operation.”

There is a relatively small public bar, but the Pitsligo Arms had no darts or domino teams, or the like.

Councillor Ingram concluded by saying that re-opening the hotel might be challenging but that the right person or couple is undoubtedly out there, willing to give it a go.