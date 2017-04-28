What the People Want...part two

We have asked members of the local community what they want to see our elected councillors tackle during their term of office.

In the second of our nightly What the People Want videos we talk to young mum Stephanie Wymess who is concerned about the future of education in the Buchan area.

Don't forget to vote in the local elections on May 4

Living just 200m from Stuartfield School, Stephanie wonders if her young daughter will be a pupil there or if she will be zoned to another school.

Here's what Stephanie has to say...do you agree?