What the People Want...part three

Our third member of the local community has told us what they want to see our elected councillors tackle during their term of office.

Our What the People Want video tonight features Graeme Brown who lost his job in the oil industry during the economic downturn.

Don't forget to vote in the local elections on May 4

Graeme, who has two young sons who are sports enthusiasts, wants the councillors to look at the failing sports facilities in the area and see what improvements can be made.

Here's what Graeme has to say...do you agree?