What the People Want...part one

Tonight we feature the first of our nightly videos in the run-up to the local council elections.

We have asked members of the local community what they want to see our elected councillors tackle during their term of office.

Don't forget to vote in the local elections on May 4

The things that are important to them and to the community as a whole.

This evening, we talk to local businesswoman Connie Chiappino who wants to see the council help the local traders, perhaps with the creation of a Super Saturdays-type event in Peterhead.

Here's what Connie has to say...do you agree?