Stevenson to head off on 17th surgery tour

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has announced details of his forthcoming surgery tour of local communities which commences on Tuesday, August 8.

This year will be the 17th such tour that Mr Stevenson has undertaken, covering 37 communities from Rothiemay in the far west to Boddam at the south-eastern end of the constituency and inland to Aberchirder, New Byth and Memsie.

Mr Stevenson said: "The annual surgery tour with my mobile office is always extremely enjoyable and I think also that people appreciate having their MSP come to their own community rather than having to go to one of my 'static' surgeries in a nearby town or village.

"Even in this age of electronic communications, people still value being able to have face-to-face contact with their elected representatives, which is important. It also gets me into some of our smaller communities which I may otherwise not have reason to visit during the course of a year."

Mr Stevenson will be available for consultation in his Mobile Office at the following local locations:

Thursday, August 10:

1.50pm to 2pm - Rathen (adjacent to public hall)

2.15pm to 2.35pm - Inverallochy (Frederick Street).

2.45pm to 3.05pm - St. Combs (hall car park).

3.35pm to 3.50pm - Crimond (Church car park)

4pm to 4.15pm - St. Fergus (Kirktown)

4.25pm to 4.35pm - Rora (hall car park)

4.55pm to 5.15pm - Boddam (Russell Street)