Stevenson backs Scottish Government on fishing proposals

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP, Stewart Stevenson, has backed the Scottish Government’s proposals to keep Scotland outside the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) but within the European Single Market.

The paper – “Scotland’s Place in Europe” – was published today (Tuesday) and outlined the SNP’s determination for Scotland to remain in the European Single Market. The proposals advocate that the Scotland should remain a full member of the European Economic Area (EEA) but outside of the CFP.

The paper also outlined substantial new powers that should be devolved to the Scottish Parliament as a result of Brexit. The proposals would give Scotland greater opportunity to develop and administer Scottish specific fisheries policies.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “The Scottish Government has vowed to continue supporting our fishing industry and today we have it in black and white. The SNP has long been opposed to the CFP and I hope our fishermen take heart at this announcement.

“The Scottish Government is committed to getting the best opportunities for our fishing. Not only is the Scottish Government committed to being outside the CFP but will also press the UK Government to negotiate tariff-free access to the European Single Market for our fish products. That means we’re championing both fish processing and fish catching.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our coastal communities and fishing industry at large – today is a victory. This is a clear statement from the Scottish Government and shows once again that it is the SNP that is the real champion of our fishing industry.”