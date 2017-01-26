South Ugie site on the market

Acting on behalf of a private landowner, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is offering a substantial residential development site at South Ugie Village, Peterhead, for sale.

The 16-acre site, with outline consent for the construction of 110 homes, is located to the north side of the A90.

James Morrison, associate – commercial agency at Shepherd in Aberdeen, said: “This substantial site gives quick access to the local and national road network and to the town centre amenities. As such, we anticipate keen interest. The site is also zoned in the Local Development Plan as OP1 and the South Ugie Masterplan (October 2016) can be made available upon request.”

Offers in excess of £2,000,000 are invited. Interested parties should contact the sole selling agent on 01224 202800.