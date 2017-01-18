SNP urged to get behind UK Government on Brexit fishing talks

The Scottish Conservatives have again urged the SNP to get behind the UK negotiating team to secure the best Brexit deal for the fishing industry.

Shadow Rural Economy Secretary Peter Chapman used a debate in Holyrood – a Sea of Opportunity – to point out that the Scottish Government appears only interested in fostering division with Westminster.

Mr Chapman led a delegation to the UK parliament last year and held talks with UK Fisheries Minister George Eustice and Rural Affairs Secretary Andrea Leadsom to emphasise the importance of the interests of the Scottish fishing fleet.

Mr Chapman said: “The SNP are obsessed with talking up a second independence referendum in order to remain in the EU, which is exactly what our fishermen do not want.

“It is hardly surprising that support for the SNP in our fishing communities is disappearing like snow off a dyke.

“I recently led a delegation to Westminster to meet UK Ministers Andrea Leadsom and George Eustice and I am confident that they fully understand the unique opportunities we have here in Scotland.

“I can assure my constituents – and fishing communities across Scotland – that both ministers stressed fishing would be protected and that they recognised the huge prize that could be won.

“I would encourage Scottish Government ministers, as I have in the past, to fully engage with their UK counterparts and stop fostering division.”