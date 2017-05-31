SNP manifesto backs calls for CCS at Peterhead Power Station

The SNP manifesto has renewed calls to protect Peterhead Power Station with the revival of plans for Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) in the North East.

The move comes after Banff and Buchan candidate Eilidh Whiteford launched a campaign earlier this month to support the facility’s future.

In 2015, the Tory government pulled out of £1billion of funding to invest in CCS technology which would have helped Scotland towards a low-carbon future.

Work had already been carried out by oil major Shell and SSE when the decision was made to axe the cash.

But in the SNP’s manifesto, launched in Perth earlier this week, it was revealed the party would push once again for the technology to be implemented at the site in Peterhead.

The site currently employs 90 people but the investment in CCS could help to protect those jobs as well as creating hundreds more.

In February SSE announced it would assessing the future of the site.

Eilidh Whiteford said: “The SNP has a strong record of standing up for the energy sector in Scotland and the manifesto reinforces support for Peterhead.

“We’ll also be working to end the punitive transmission charges that mean the site could pay £19.60 this year per kilowatt compared to only a £1.75 charge for a similar site in Kent.

“Unfair transmission costs are what already contributed to the early closure of Longannet in Fife and Cockenzie in East Lothian.

“The Tories have put the future job security of the workforce in jeopardy by abandoning CCS, and are continuing to penalise the facility further with unfair transmission charges.

“The UK will be heavily reliant on gas for many years to come, and it makes no sense to jeopardise Scotland's last remaining gas power station.

“The development of CCS technology at Peterhead would have been a landmark first for Scotland, providing hundreds of jobs for the local economy and developing low-carbon technology."

"Peterhead could have been a world leader in CCS, which reduces the environmental impact of fossil fuels, and would have protected local jobs.

"CCS will be needed in the future, and Peterhead remains the ideal place, with a small scale project recently launched at St Fergus, but the bigger opportunity for a full-scale project is still there, and I will be pressing for plans for CCS to be revived.”