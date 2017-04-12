SNP announces team for Central Buchan

SNP members in Central Buchan have re-selected local councillors Lenny Pirie and Jim Ingram to contest the council elections on May 4.

Both councillors are seeking to stand on their proven record of putting Central Buchan first in all their decision making and, if re-elected, will continue to do so, ensuring that the area gets its fair share of council funding.

Jim, who lives with his wife Irene in Mintlaw, also served as a councillor on the former Grampian Regional Council and Banff & Buchan District Council during the 1980s and has a wealth of experience in local government.

Kininmonth resident Lenny Pirie has also been selected as the second SNP candidate to contest the Central Buchan ward. Having previously served as Chair of the Strichen Community Council and having held various roles in the Young Farmers’ Club, Lenny is acutely aware of the issues that face rural communities in Buchan.

Commenting, Mr Pirie said: “I’m delighted with this vote of confidence from local SNP members in my work over the past five years as a local councillor.

“One of the things I’m proudest of is helping change council policy on local food. I believe local schools should use healthy local produce for school dinners, supporting the local economy.

“All beef and pork is supplied by an Aberdeen butcher and most of it is reared in the North-east. Our white fish is landed and processed in Peterhead and all fresh vegetables are from Scotland. This is a great achievement and shows what can be done if the political will is there to do it.”

Mr Ingram added: “It has been a very busy five years representing Central Buchan with a lot achieved and some business still to be finished.

“One issue I am determined to continue to pursue is my campaign to get Stagecoach to make their Service 67 and 68 buses more accessible. The promised modifications are still awaited and I will continue to push for these. I am also pressing for improved rural bus services and I’m pleased that this is in the manifesto I’ll be standing on.”

Giving her backing to Jim Ingram and Lenny Pirie, local MP Eilidh Whiteford said: “I’m delighted to support Jim Ingram and Len Pirie in their campaign to continue to serve the residents of Central Buchan as their councillors.”