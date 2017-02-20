SNP announce Peterhead candidates

The Peterhead SNP branch has confirmed its preferred candidates for the upcoming local council elections in May.

The candidate announcement was made as members of the public from across Peterhead gathered to celebrate 30 years since Alex Salmond was first elected MP for Banff & Buchan.

Aberdeenshire Council Co-Leader Richard Thomson was on hand to announce that Anne Allan and Fiona McRae are seeking to be re-elected in Peterhead North & Rattray and Stephen Smith and Stuart Pratt are seeking re-election in Peterhead South & Cruden.

At the event, current Banff & Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford presented former First Minister Alex Salmond with a glass plaque in recognition of his 30 years’ service.

Speaking after the event Mr Alex Salmond said: “It was the privilege of my life to be elected MP for Banff & Buchan in 1987. At that time the SNP had but three MPs. However, it is a changed world today.

“I am proud to see Eilidh Whiteford doing an outstanding job as the new MP for Banff & Buchan. I know first-hand, the challenges this job entails, but I know for sure that the people of this constituency have one of the hardest working members there is representing them in parliament.

“In May, voters will go to the polls again the local council elections and I am pleased to see that we have not one but four stellar candidates standing; Anne Allan, Fiona McRae, Stephen Smith and, of course, Stuart Pratt.

“I believe that this talented group of SNP colleagues will guide Banff & Buchan to a bright future indeed.”

SNP Aberdeenshire Group Leader Richard Thomson added: “I’m delighted to see that Peterhead SNP once again has such a strong team of candidates in place for the coming elections. Fiona, Anne, Stephen and Stuart are all extremely effective and hard-working local councillors and the experience they bring to our administration is invaluable.

“I look forward to working with them in a new SNP administration following May’s elections, where we can continue to deliver on key SNP priorities for Peterhead such as delivering a new academy, driving forward regeneration and improving the town’s transport links.”