Six new faces to join Buchan area committee

Aberdeenshire Council's Buchan area committee will welcome six new faces at its next meeting.

Scottish Conservatives Marion Buchan, Dianne Beagrie and Alan Fakley will join Lib-Dem representative Anne Simpson and Independents Stephen Calder and Iain Sutherland on the committee after securing victory in the local government election.

Anne Simpson, Lib-Dem, secured 505 votes in the Central Buchan ward.

They will work alongside council stalwarts Jim Ingram (SNP), Norman Smith (IND), Anne Allan (SNP), Alan Buchan (IND) and Stephen Smith (SNP) - all re-elected following Thursday's local government vote.

Central Buchan councillor, Marion Buchan, has spent much of her working life in customer service - from running her own “Bacon Butty” kiosk on a golf club to flying all over the world as cabin crew with EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic.

She retired a couple of years ago from External Security at Gatwick Airport. Currently, she writes crime novels.

After her husband retired 18 months ago, they moved to the area of her ancestral roots, settling in Gardenstown.

Dianne Beagrie polled most votes - 1,899 - in the Peterhead North & Rattray ward.

Meanwhile, also representing Central Buchan, Lib-Dem Anne Simpson was a senior manager with Aberdeenshire Council until she retired a few years ago and has worked in the voluntary sector as a development worker which extended her understanding of this important area where she remains involved as a member of the Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action Board.

Commenting on her election victory, Anne told The Buchanie: "I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected to the Central Buchan Ward. I'd like to thank all those who helped in my campaign, and to those who voted for me on Thursday. It's a great privilege to be trusted as one of your councillors.

"I look forward to listening to my constituents and to working with and for them over the next five years to make our area an even better place to live and work."

Taking top spot in the Peterhead North & Rattray ward was Conservative Dianne Beagrie.

In Peterhead South & Cruden Conservative Alan Fakley gained the most votes with 1,364.

Dianne is well-known in the local community, in particular through her work with Peterhead Boys’ Football Club.

She has lived in Peterhead all her life and is married with three children. The 45 year-old has been a staunch campaigner for better sports facilities for young people in the Buchan town.

Dianne said of her election to council: "I'm honoured to be one of the councillors for Peterhead North and Rattray.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I'm in with 1899 first votes. I'm overwhelmed by all your support and look forward to serving the ward and working hard on all the pledges I've made"

Independent councillor Iain Sutherland, who polled 443 votes in the Peterhead North & Rattray ward.

Local businessman, and Independent victor, also in Peterhead North & Rattray, was Iain Sutherland.

A local businessman has announced that he is standing as an Independent candidate for the Peterhead North & Rattray ward in the upcoming local election on May 4.

Iain said he wanted "to make a positive difference to the future of the place where he lives and works".

Following his election, Iain said: "Thank you for all your support and votes. I will do my best to be a good councillor for Peterhead North and Rattray,"

There was a huge suprise in the Peterhead South & Cruden Ward, where long-standing councillor, Stuart Pratt, was outsted.

Conservative Alan Fakley took the top vote, with SNP's Stephen Smith in second and Independent Stephen Calder taking the last spot.

Independent councillor Stephen Calder who took 517 votes in the Peterhead South & Cruden ward.

An electronics engineer by trade Alan works for NATS at Aberdeen Airport.

During his election campaign, he said he could it "deeply frustrating" that Peterhead had fallen behind neighbouring towns in terms of shops, infrastructure, new schools and sporting facilities.

Our final new face in the Peterhead South & Cruden ward is Independent Stephen Calder.

Stephen taught at Peterhead Academy for 23 years, as well as in North London for five years as Head of Department, and then as tutor at Peterhead’s Music & Rock School

He said of his victory: "Thanks to everybody who helped to get me elected.

"I hope to play a positive part in getting the regeneration of Peterhead and in protecting our much-needed services here in Aberdeenshire."