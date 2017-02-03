Shire to receive an extra £8m in Scottish Budget

Aberdeenshire Council is to receive an extra £8.189Million as a result of the Scottish Budget which was passed by the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

However, Tory and Lib Dem MSPs united to vote against the budget – and the extra money for Aberdeenshire – placing in jeopardy new investment in public services, as well as new measures to support business, jobs and economic growth.

Welcoming the budget and the extra money for local services in the North-east, SNP councillor for Peterhead North & Rattray Anne Allan said:“Despite drastic Westminster cuts to Scotland’s budget, the SNP Government is proposing an additional £304 million in funding for the NHS this year, £120 million more for schools to tackle the attainment gap, extra spending power for local councils and extending the Small Business Bonus to ensure that 100,000 premises pay no rates whatsoever.

“While the Tories at Westminster are cutting Scotland’s budget to the bone, their MSPs at Holyrood have demanded spending increases and tax cuts of over £3 billion – proving they’re a party of posturing rather than serious policymaking.

“I welcome this additional funding for the North-east and the Finance Minister’s recognition of the particular needs of our region.”