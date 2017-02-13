Salmond and Whiteford to attend Peterhead event

SNP Peterhead will host an Aberdeenshire Council manifesto evening at the Albert Hotel in Peterhead this Thursday (February 16).

MP for Banff and Buchan, Dr Eilidh Whiteford and MP for Gordon and Former First Minister. Rt Hon Alex Salmond will also be in attendance to mark the 30th anniversary of the SNP election win in May 1987.

Council Co-leader Cllr Richard Thomson will be on hand alongside Peterhead Councillors Anne Allan and Fiona MacRae (North and Rattray) and Stephen Smith and Stuart Pratt (South and Cruden) to hear your suggestions and ideas for the future of Aberdeenshire Council ahead of this year's election.

Eilidh Whiteford MP said: "The night will celebrate 30 years of SNP success in Banff & Buchan. While Alex Salmond will no doubt enjoy the limelight of the evening, the event is a real opportunity for you to help shape the SNP's local government policies and all suggestions will be and raised with Council Group who are in the process of finalising their manifesto ahead of May’s elections.”

The event will be held in the Function Room and is scheduled to run between 7pm and 9pm.