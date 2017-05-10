Questions remain on power plant future

Tory plans to cap standard variable tariffs will continue to leave a question mark over the future of Peterhead Power Station according to the SNP.

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged to put a cap on standard variable tariffs but gas-fired power stations like Peterhead are already paying higher than average transmission charges.

The facility is currently facing a review by SSE after £1billion of funding for investment in Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) was axed by the Tory Government.

Commenting, the SNP’s Banff and Buchan candidate Dr Eilidh Whiteford said: “Families here already pay higher charges than other parts of the UK, and a cap on tariffs won’t change that.

“However, the huge transmission charges that hit Peterhead Power Station continue to jeopardise the future of Scotland’s last gas power station.

“This decision will do nothing to help support the Peterhead Power Station which is already facing an uncertain future.”