Peterhead councillor resigns

Councillor Tom Malone is to leave his post as a councillor for Peterhead South and Cruden.

His resignation, on the grounds of ill health, was accepted by the council’s Chief Executive.

Cllr Malone has been a member of Aberdeenshire Council since the election in 2012. He will continue in his role until the end of January 2017.

CE Jim Savege said: “We respect Cllr Malone’s wish to step down, and thank him for his service to Aberdeenshire.”

Cllr Richard Thomson, co-leader of Aberdeenshire Council said: “Cllr Malone has worked hard to support his constituents in Peterhead and has a prominent role in the local community, both through his work as a councillor and his involvement in his church.

“He has played an active role on the Housing and Social Work Committee, where his background as a social worker gave him a useful insight into this area of work. All Tom's colleagues will be saddened to hear of his ill health and we wish him the very best in the future.”

Cllr Alison Evison, co-leader of Aberdeenshire Council added: “We are all sad to hear of Tom’s ill health which he has been struggling with for some time. However, he has continued to attend meetings and support his constituents which demonstrates his commitment to his role as a councillor.

“Tom and I were both new councillors in 2012 and we visited each others' wards so that both of us could learn more about Aberdeenshire as an authority. Tom has been a much valued colleague."

Cllr Stuart Pratt, chair of the Buchan Area Committee said: “Cllr Malone is passionate about Peterhead and has always wanted the very best for the area. He has a prominent role in the community and we will miss him at area committee. We understand that this must have been a difficult decision for him and wish him good health in the future.”

A vacancy will remain in the Peterhead South and Cruden constituency until the local government elections in May.