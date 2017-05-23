Peterhead councillor in new alliance

Aberdeenshire Labour Councillor Alison Evison (North Kincardine) and Independent Councillor Stephen Calder of Peterhead have formed a new grouping called the Aberdeenshire Labour and Communities Alliance.

“We are both focused on delivering public services to our communities and on making a stand against austerity,” said Alison Evison,

“We both prioritise effective local consultation. We share a belief in equality and fairness and believe that by working together we can better support our local residents across Aberdeenshire.

Stephen Calder added: “I was elected to stand up for the interests of my local community. By working together in this group, I will have greater involvement with a range of council services and will be able to ensure that the Peterhead voice is heard across the council. “