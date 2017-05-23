Search

Peterhead councillor in new alliance

Stephen Calder says by working together in this group, he will be able to ensure that the Peterhead voice is heard across the council.

Aberdeenshire Labour Councillor Alison Evison (North Kincardine) and Independent Councillor Stephen Calder of Peterhead have formed a new grouping called the Aberdeenshire Labour and Communities  Alliance.

“We are both focused on delivering public services to our communities and on making a stand against austerity,” said Alison Evison,

“We both prioritise effective local consultation. We share a belief in equality and fairness and believe that by working together we can better support our local residents across Aberdeenshire.

Stephen Calder added: “I was elected to stand up for the interests of my local community. By working together in this group, I will have greater involvement with a range of council services and will be able to ensure that the Peterhead voice is heard across the council. “