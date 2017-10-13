‘No to indyref2’ petition to be debated at Westminster

A petition against a second Scottish independence referendum is to be debated at Westminster next month after more than 200,000 people signed it.

Members of the UK parliament’s petitions committee will discuss the issue on November 13.

The petition was stopped prior to the June general election, but had already collected well over the required 100,000 signatures for debate.

Ross Thomson, Scottish Conservative MP for Aberdeen South, said the results showed the strength of feeling among ordinary Scots about the prospect of ‘indyref2’.

“This is a clear sign – once again – that people do not want to go back to the division of 2014.

“The Scottish Conservatives have said repeatedly that the outcome of the independence referendum must be respected. We have also said over and over again that the SNP needs to get on with fixing problems in our struggling health service, failing education system and flat-lining economy.

“The SNP leadership do not appear to be listening, however.

“Despite the loss of 21 seats in June’s general election, including six here in the north-east, senior figures were promising there would be another referendum at the party conference this week.

“This is not serving Scotland or its people. It is high time the Nationalists respected the 2014 result and ruled our another referendum once and for all.

“The only way to stop this obsession with breaking up the UK is to install Ruth Davidson as Firs Minister of Scotland in 2021.”