"No plans" to re-open Buchan rail link claims MSP

North-east MSP Mike Rumbles has accused former First Minister Alex Salmond of making empty promises during the recent General Election.

Mr Rumbles' comments follows the revelation that the Scottish Government has no plans to re-open rail links between Aberdeen and Peterhead.

During the election campaign, Mr Salmond claimed he would fight for rail links between North East towns and Aberdeen to be re-opened.

However in response to a Parliamentary Question, the Transport Minister and former Parliamentary Liason Officer to Mr Salmond, Humza Yousaf MSP, advised there were no such plans to re-open the line.

Mr Rumbles said: “This is not the first time Mr Salmond has made disingenuous promises in an election campaign, though I wonder if it may well be the last.

"Peterhead was promised a dual carriageway within a year in 2007 and that doesn’t seem to have happened either.

“Transport is a devolved matter and as such is the responsibility of the SNP Scottish Government. It is disappointing that even their former leader cannot drag his party’s attentions away from the central belt.

"The Blue Toon is further from a railway station than any other town of its size in Great Britain and it deserves better," he added.