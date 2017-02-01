MSPs brand silcence claims over business rates support as 'ludicrous'

Two North-East MSPs have hit out at claims they have remained “silent” on business rates by an opposition MSP.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson have branded comments by Scottish Conservatives MSP Peter Chapman as “ludicrous”.

Earlier today the politician spoke to local media urging for his counterparts to speak out over the revaluation of rates.

Responding to a letter from Mr Chapman, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin commented: “While we always welcome the offer to work with our political counterparts it is slightly ludicrous that Peter Chapman has decided to speak with the local press rather than to Stewart and I directly.

“This is despite numerous opportunities to do so in person in recent weeks.

“We are working closely with our constituents who may be affected by the revaluation of rates and have also met with the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“We would urge any businesses to come forward and speak with both myself and Stewart and we look forward to hearing about the work Peter Chapman has also been doing with local people should he wish to inform us.”

Banffshire and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Both Gillian and I have been meeting with local businesses across our constituencies and we will continue to do so in private.

“We are all aware of the impact of job losses from the North Sea oil and gas industry and the downturn which is why we are working hard to improve investment and support local businesses in our area.”