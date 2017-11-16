MSP welcomes UK Supreme Court ruling on alcohol

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the UK Supreme Court ruling allowing Scotland to set a minimum price for alcohol in Scotland.

It comes after a challenge against the move by the Scottish Whisky Association (SWA) was rejected.

The legislation was approved by the Scottish Parliament five years ago but has been tied up in challenges since then.

But the Supreme Court approved the legislation and said it did not breach European Union law.

It means there will be a 50p-per-unit minimum put in place in a bid to tackle the country’s relationship with alcohol.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted that after five years of wrangling, the Supreme Court has made the decision to allow this legislation to move forward.

“Improving Scotland’s relationship with alcohol is an important step and this is an important step towards that.

“I agree with the First Minister, this is indeed a bold and necessary move to improve public health.

“It is disappointing the SWA chose to campaign against this decision for so long but I am hopeful now that this judgement has been passed they will put their full support behind the measure.”