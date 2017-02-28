MSP welcomes £16.2million funding boost for NHS Grampian

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed plans to invest more than £16million in the coming financial year for NHS Grampian.

The increase represents an uplift of 1.8% bringing the board’s overall funding to £898.6million.

The move was announced by Health Secretary Shona Robison.

For NHS Grampian this includes an additional £3.0million to bring the board within 1% of parity under the NHS funding formula, known as NRAC.

The uplift includes £9.4million for investment in social care as part of the on-going integration of health and social care.

This funding will be used by local health and social care partnerships to ensure people have the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

In addition, NHS Grampian will receive a share of £128million to help support delivery of services to so the NHS can meet the challenges of an ageing population.

Ms Martin said: “This is fantastic news for NHS Grampian and will make sure people have the necessary care they need.

“I support the announcement by the Health Minister which represents a substantial additional investment in health services for the people in my constituency.

“Reforms like this will help people to remain as independent as they can for as long as possible and allow them to receive care in the community rather than in hospital.”