MSP votes for landmark Scottish Budget

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP, Stewart Stevenson, has hailed the Scottish Government’s Budget which will see communities across Aberdeenshire Council Area benefit from greater support as a result. This includes an additional £8 million in resource and capital funding.

Tory and Lib Dem opponents failed to support investment for the North-east in the budget – with opposition parties voting against the SNP’s proposals to fund local services on Thursday.

Stewart Stevenson has condemned the approach taken by the Tories and Lib Dems, providing opposition for opposition’s sake rather than supporting investment in communities throughout the North-east.

He said: “This Scottish Government budget provides a strong funding deal for the North-east, giving spending commitments in the NHS, education, infrastructure, environment and the economy. For the opposition parties, with the exception of the Greens, to vote against all of this was deeply disappointing and against the best interests of our communities.

“It was disappointing to see the opposition be more interested in political point scoring rather than standing up for their local communities in the North-east – but there’s still time for them to drop their opposition and back the Scottish Government’s proposals as the Budget Bill progresses.

“The North-east itself will benefit from a range of direct spending commitments, including rural broadband funding, which will create benefits for local businesses and communities by further improving digital communication and infrastructure.

“The Tories and Lib Dems should think again before choosing to rob the North-east of these vital services in a narrow-minded campaign designed to achieve nothing more than embarrassing the SNP Scottish Government. This budget is too important for our communities to allow that to happen.”