MSP backs Labour's calls to help end period poverty in Scotland

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has backed Scottish Labour’s bid to bring legislation in parliament which could help end period poverty in Scotland.

The politician’s support comes after she put forward a joint resolution to the SNP’s National Council last year.

Ms Martin also met with the Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities Angela Constance earlier this year, calling for the introduction of an S-card which would allow girls and women to access products free of charge from a number of different outlets including chemists and supermarkets.

The suggestion of an ‘S-Card’ was first made by Ms Martin and the SNP’s Political Education Officer Julie Hepburn in 2016 at the SNP National Council which decides party policy.

And only last month, Ms Constance launched the first pilot scheme of its kind to provide free access to sanitary products in Aberdeen, with more than £40,000 of funding in a number of areas across the city for a six-month period.

The move by the Scottish Government was in direct response to calls from Ms Martin to help end both stigma around menstruation and period poverty.

Gillian Martin said: "I am delighted that period poverty is finally something that all the parties are now recognising. It's over a year since my colleagues and I got a resolution passed at SNP National

Council on a potential solution in the form of a universal card allowing women access to period products.

“As a result of this the government are now piloting a scheme and Monica Lennon's bill is obviously getting more people talking about this issue.

“It is of course an issue that Women for Independence have been campaigning on for a long time too, and with Cross Party and civic campaigns all coming together a solution is surely imminent.”