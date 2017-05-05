Local election results

Peterhead and Central Buchan's new councillors have been announced.

There was a shock result in Peterhead South and Cruden as councillor and chair of the Buchan Area Committee, Stuart Pratt, did not get re-elected.

Returning SNP councillor Stephen Smith will joined by Alan Fakley (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Stephen Calder (Independent).

The total turnout in the ward was 40.8 percent, an increase from the last local election in 2012 (35.09).

In Peterhead North and Rattray returning councillors Anne Allan (SNP) and Alan Buchan (Independent) will be joined by Dianne Beagrie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Iain Sutherland (Independent).

Turnout in the ward was 39 percent, a slight increase from the last local election in 2012 (33.02)

Meanwhile in Central Buchan returning councillors Jim Ingram (SNP) and Norman Smith (Independent) will be joined by Marion Buchan (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Anne Simpson (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

The turnout for this ward was 44.3 percent, up from 38.16 percent in 2012.

The results were announced at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre today (Friday, May 5).