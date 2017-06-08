Search

General Election: Tories in "good shape"

Scottish Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, is here at the count.

He said: "We are in good shape - as good a shape as we can be.

"We have worked hard, now the polling is finished there is nothing more we can do but just wait.

"We have done all we can, I am very grateful and proud of my team.

"It's been a great experience and I have made lots of friends and worked with a lot of wonderful people."