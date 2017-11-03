Former Peterhead councillor honoured by First Minister

A former Peterhead South & Cruden councillor has been honoured by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for his service to the community and the Scottish National Party.

Stuart Pratt served as a councillor representing Meethill-Glendaveny on the former Banff & Buchan District Council from 1988 to 1996 and as an Aberdeenshire councillor from 1995 to 2017 representing Dales-Towerhill and, following boundary changes, Peterhead South & Cruden.

Stuart has also served as an Elder in his local kirk since 1981 and as Session Clerk since 2001. He is a strong supporter of the Boys Brigade having served as an Officer since 1979 and Company Captain since 1999.

Stuart was honoured at a ceremony at the recent SNP Conference in Glasgow.

Stuart said: “This was entirely unexpected and I was quite surprised to receive the invitation but it’s nice to be recognised in this way.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time working as a local councillor, working alongside various community groups and assisting individuals where I could.

“I’ve been kept busy since May and it’s amazing just how busy retirement can be.”