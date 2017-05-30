FM joins Whiteford in Fraserburgh on campaign trail

Banff and Buchan SNP candidate Eilidh Whiteford was joined on the campaign trail in Fraserburgh by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

The pair visited the 'Here for You' centre to meet with staff, volunteers and those using the centre's services.

The Here for You centre, which opened in 2015, is a partnership initiative between a number voluntary and public sector organisations to provide a 'one stop shop' for employment support, benefits advice, consumer information and money advice.

It also provides work placements, volunteer opportunities, support with IT, and works closely with local employers to advertise jobs and help fill vacancies.

Dr Whiteford said: “The Here for You centre has been a real success story, helping people access the information, advice and support they need to find work or improve their lives.

"It offers a friendly, supportive environment, with use of free IT facilities to help individuals develop their skill make the most of the opportunities available.

"The redundancies at Young's and the knock-on impact of the downturn in the oil and gas sector have made things difficult for many people in Fraserburgh over the last couple of years.

“However, thanks to the early intervention of the Scottish Government, the Young's factory has remained open, reducing the number of redundancies, and thanks to the personalised support offered to the workforce, the vast majority those affected are no longer looking for work.

“The SNP has invested heavily in Fraserburgh to protect jobs and regenerate the town, with a new state of the art college campus, substantial investment in the harbour, new affordable homes, and a £5.7 million regeneration plan that is already improving the amenities and appearance of the town centre.”

Ms Sturgeon added: "The Here for You centre is a great example of multiple agencies working together to deliver a great service for people in Fraserburgh who need information, advice or employment support. I am delighted to see the impact partnerships like the Here For You centre, which receives support from the Scottish Government, are having on the town.

“The SNP will always work hard to stand-up for North-east communities. Eilidh Whiteford has been one of the hardest working MPs at Westminster and there is no one who will do more to defend families and pensioners in Banff and Buchan from the harsh reality of Tory austerity cuts.”