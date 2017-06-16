Fishing leaders welcome Secretary of State for Scotland to Peterhead

Scottish Secretary David Mundell visited Peterhead this morning and re-iterated the industry's demand for a clean exit from the Common Fisheries Policy.

Chief Executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation Bertie Armstrong said: "I'm glad the Secretary of State has chosen to visit Peterhead to hear for himself the opinions of individual fishermen and processors on the fantastic Sea of Opportunity that Brexit presents for this industry, which is so important to our coastal communities.

"The General Election delivered a powerful message from those communities to both the UK and Scottish governments that we have to get out of the CFP.

"It's clear that the message is being received by politicians and we now need them to deliver in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations on the restoration of control of our seas so that we can manage this sustainable natural resource in a practicable manner for the future."