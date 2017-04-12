Fakley to stand in Peterhead South & Cruden ward

Alan Fakley is to stand in the local government elections on May 4 as the candidate for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party for the Peterhead South and Cruden ward where he lives.

Alan is married to Shona and the couple have three grown-up children.

An electronics engineer by trade Alan works for NATS at Aberdeen Airport.

He said: “I find it deeply frustrating that Peterhead has fallen behind neighbouring towns in terms of shops, infrastructure, new schools and sporting facilities.

“New academies and leisure centres are springing up around the county but not in Peterhead, the largest town in Aberdeenshire.

“I believe a skilled work force is vital for this area.

“This can only be achieved by reversing the decline in the standard and focus of Scottish education and the loss of over 150,000 Further Education College places.

“Modern infrastructure is also vital for inward investment, local industries including fishing and efficient commuter travel.

“It is time for change. Improvements to our area are long overdue . If you agree, please give me your vote on May 4,” he added.