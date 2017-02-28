Election candidate hears hopes for sport

A local Sanshou champion met with the Conservative candidate for Peterhead South and Cruden to discuss his hopes for an indoor sports facility in the Blue Toon.

Ryan Donald, the current Sanshou European Champion recently met with Alan Fakley recently to discuss his plans.

Ryan believes that a specialist indoor centre could accommodate rock climbing, badminton, gymnastics and martial arts.

Ryan described how his move into the Sanshou, a form of martial arts helped change him for the better.

The greater level of fitness and discipline gave him respect for himself and the life skills to succeed in both employment and a social life.

Alan, the recently selected Conservative and Unionist candidate, believes that sport helps in the fight against life style diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and gives people of all ages to get active and improve their social life.

Alan said: “As we already have many of these facilities, what is needed is a series of publicity events such as “Try-Sports” days to encourage the take-up of these sports.”

If elected, Alan would actively seek to promote these activities.