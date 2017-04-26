Candidate seeking 'best possible' Brexit deal for Banff and Buchan

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Banff and Buchan has pledged to work to secure the best possible Brexit deal for the constituency if elected on June 8.

David Duguid as adopted unanimously by members of the local branch of the party at a meeting on Monday evening.

The 46 year-old, who lives in Turriff with his wife and two young children, attended Macduff Primary and Banff Academy before studying chemistry at the University of Aberdeen.

He grew up on a farm in Banffshire, has 25 years of experience in working in the oil and gas industry and currently runs a management consultancy business.

Mr Duguid will put the ongoing development of traditional industries in the Banff and Buchan area – particularly fishing and farming – at the forefront of his campaign for election.

The Scottish Conservatives were the closest challenger to the SNP at the 2015 election. The party increased its share of the vote by 13.8% in the similar Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat in last year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted to have been selected to stand in the Banff and Buchan constituency in the upcoming general election.

“It is clear that the Scottish Conservative and Unionists are the only party that can defeat the SNP – particularly here in Banff and Buchan where it will be a two-horse race.

“I think there are a lot of people here who don’t want to return to the division and uncertainty that another referendum on Scottish independence would bring.

“If elected, I would be a strong Conservative voice for this area. I am committed to working as hard as I possibly can for the Banff and Buchan area. I will stand up for the interests of our fishing and farming communities as we navigate our way out of the EU.

“It is vital that we secure the best possible Brexit deal for the whole of the UK and for Scotland, and particularly the Banff and Buchan area.”