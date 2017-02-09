Calder to stand as Independent

Stephen Calder has announced his intention to stand as Independent candidate for the ward of Peterhead South and Cruden at the forthcoming local elections on May 4.

Stephen taught at Peterhead Academy for 23 years, as well as in North London for five years as Head of Department, and then as tutor at Peterhead’s Music & Rock School

He stood at the last local elections for Peterhead North and Rattray.

He was an active member of Peterhead Community Council, representing them on steering groups for Town Centre regeneration and for Health & Wellbeing.

He is a church organist in the constituency and has been involved in local history tours, and in many musical activities in the community.