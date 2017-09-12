Banff and Buchan MP secures place on key Westminster committee

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has pledged to make the most of a new opportunity to stand up for his north-east constituency after securing a place on the Scottish Affairs Committee.

Mr Duguid is one of four Scottish Conservative MPs to have been confirmed as a member of the committee, joining Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South), Paul Masterson (East Renfrewshire) and John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk).

All were nominated by fellow backbenchers for the role. The committee is independent of government, and is responsible for holding the UK Government Scotland Office to account.

Mr Duguid said: "I am delighted to have been confirmed as a member of the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster.

"I think the committee has an important role to play to ensure that the UK Government delivers for Scotland for areas like Banff and Buchan.

"The committee is independent of government and provides me with another opportunity to stand up for my constituency.

"The details of the work of the committee have not yet been finalised, but I would expect that the impact of Brexit on Scotland will be central to our role over the coming months and years.

"There are key issues in Banff and Buchan to be addressed, including access to labour for industries such as fish processing. I also want to ensure that the region benefits from the huge opportunities for the catching sector afforded by exiting the Common Fisheries Policy.

"But there is much more than just fishing. Our farming industry wants to know what type of framework they will be operating under post-Brexit, while we must improve broadband connectivity and ensure the Scottish Government is fulfilling its pledges in the roll-out of superfast access," he added.