Actress backs MP's Private Member’s Bill

Actress Emma Watson has written to all MPs urging them to attend the final stages of Dr Eilidh Whiteford MP’s Private Member’s Bill, more commonly known as the Istanbul Convention Bill.

The actress, who is also a UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, wrote in the letter: “No woman should have to live with violence and abuse, yet a startlingly high number of British women will experience this in their lifetime… It should not be this common or this high, indeed, it should not happen at all.”

She also urged MPs to attend the Report Stage and Third Reading of the Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Ratification of Convention) Bill 2016-17, on Friday, February 24.

Commenting, Dr Eilidh Whiteford MP said: “I am delighted to have the full support of Emma Watson.

“She is a talented woman, who has used her ability to reach millions of people to highlight the need to combat gender-based violence.

“She is one of the inspiring people who have helped to build a grassroots campaign for change.

“The women’s movement has always been ahead of the curve, leaving Parliament to catch up.

“That’s what we have the opportunity to do this Friday. My Bill has the potential to make thousands of women’s lives better, it has already provided the urgency for the UK Government to announce new domestic violence legislation.

“We’ve already waited nearly five years for ratification, I hope that now we are on the right trajectory to make it a reality.”