Plans to transform Bon Accord Centre

Aberdeen Shopping Centre Ltd has lodged an application with Aberdeen City Council with proposals to expand and transform the Bon Accord Centre.

The owner of the iconic Bon Accord and St Nicholas Shopping Centres is seeking planning permission in principle for the development alongside aspirations to improve and enhance Crooked Lane, Loch Street and the George Street entrance area into the Bon Accord.

The proposals represent an important opportunity to attract and secure vital investment within the historic retail heart of the city – in line with the vision of the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan and recently adopted Local Development Plan.

The mixed-use development proposal comprises Class 1 (shops), Class 2 (srofessional services), Class 3 (food and drink), Class 4 (business), Class 7 (hotels), flats, serviced apartments, access, services and all ancillary development.

As this application is for planning permission in principle (PPP), the proposals only include indicative layouts and images of the potential development across the development site, with the design and architectural approach drawn up by Allan Murray of renowned architectural firm – Allan Murray Associates.

The detailed design process will not start until after PPP has been secured.

The detailed elements being brought forward for approval in principle include the siting and height of a range of buildings located around George Street, Crooked Lane and Loch Street; the realignment of Cooked Lane; points of access and egress for vehicles; and, the location of principal pedestrian routes throughout the site.

Joanne Wilkes, of Aberdeen Shopping Centres Ltd, said: “We are very excited about the proposals, which have the potential to transform an important and iconic area within the historic retail heart of the city.

“While the application is focused on the George Street area, along with the proposals for a new leisure hub development and pedestrian enhancements at Upperkirkgate/Schoolhill, we are committed to continue discussionsto explore further options for enhancements and retail floorspace growth.”