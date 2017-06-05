Plans tee-off for Berryhill extension

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire council for the redevelopment of a popular golf driving range.

Changes to Berryhill Driving Range , which is located on the outskirts of Peterhead, are being proposed in a bid to maintain the long-term financial viability of the facility.

Applicant, Duncan Reid, is seeking planning permission to convert the existing retail golf shop are to a cafe/restaurant and extend the shop area to form additional space for seating and tables.

In a supporting statement to planners, Mr Reid says the proposal is to retain the golf driving range, but reconfigure and extend the existing retail areas to accommodate the cafe/restaurant area with seating for around 60 customers.

There are no changes being proposed to the current access arrangements that are currently via the adjacent unclassified road from the A950.

This road and junction were previously widened by the applicant as part of the original driving range development.

There are approximately 26 car parking spaces within the existing site which the applicant intends to increase by a further ten spaces.

Mr Reid says the cafe would not necessarily be open to the same extent as the current driving range opening hours and therefore the driving range will have a second independent access to the south side of the driving range bay to allow direct access to the area from the car park.

The existing retail shop area is to be extended to the north, with an extension to provide a seating area for 60 people.

This will provide access to a children’s outdoor play area that is to be formed within the area currently occupied by the practice putting green.

