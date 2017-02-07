Pharmacy staff give backing to stroke charity

Staff at a Peterhead pharamacy will be undertaking a year-long fundraising campaign after one of their colleagues suffered a stroke.

Buchanhaven Pharmacy staff will be dedicating their efforts to raising cash for Stroke Scotland in 2017 after staff member Ashley Baird suffered a stroke in November at just 29 years of age.

Pharmacy owner, Sam Reid, told The Buchanie: “I have asked each of our branches to partner with a charity over the next 12 months.

“Ourselves and Aberchirder chose Stroke Scotland as our lovely staff member Ashley, who has been with me since I bought this pharmacy, suffered a stroke out of the blue in November.

“Ashley is making a good recovery and hopes to return to work in the Spring.

“We therefore felt this was a super charity to support and since the start of the year we have already raised £500 with lots more events and activities planned.”

Donations are being invited to aid their efforts, and anyone who wishes to help can do so via a justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/Buchanhavenpharmacy