Search

Pharmacy staff give backing to stroke charity

The staff at Buchanhaven Pharmacy in Peterhead will be raising cash for Stroke Scotland in 2017.

The staff at Buchanhaven Pharmacy in Peterhead will be raising cash for Stroke Scotland in 2017.

0
Have your say

Staff at a Peterhead pharamacy will be undertaking a year-long fundraising campaign after one of their colleagues suffered a stroke.

Buchanhaven Pharmacy staff will be dedicating their efforts to raising cash for Stroke Scotland in 2017 after staff member Ashley Baird suffered a stroke in November at just 29 years of age.

Pharmacy owner, Sam Reid, told The Buchanie: “I have asked each of our branches to partner with a charity over the next 12 months.

“Ourselves and Aberchirder chose Stroke Scotland as our lovely staff member Ashley, who has been with me since I bought this pharmacy, suffered a stroke out of the blue in November.

“Ashley is making a good recovery and hopes to return to work in the Spring.

“We therefore felt this was a super charity to support and since the start of the year we have already raised £500 with lots more events and activities planned.”

Donations are being invited to aid their efforts, and anyone who wishes to help can do so via a justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/Buchanhavenpharmacy