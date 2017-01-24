Pharmacy makes national finals

Peterhead’s Buchanhaven Pharmacy has been shortlisted in the finals of this year’s Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

The awards will be held at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Saturday, March 11.

The Skelton Street pharmacy will compete against three others in the Pharmacy Business Development category.

Pharmacy owner, Sam Reid, told the Buchanie: “I’m obviously delighted that the pharmacy is one of the finalists for this year’s awards.

“I’m really chuffed for the girls, it’s nice for them.

“It’s easy for me to do this but it’s really great for them to be recognised for this team award.

“They are a fantastic bunch to work with and they have their fun but are extremely professional in what they do,” she added.

Pharmacist Susanne Duncan will be joined by accuracy checking technician Mary Gray at the awards, which provide an opportunity for pharmacy professional bodies, pharmacists and pharmaceutical companies to celebrate innovation, commitment and dedication to the profession.

The event will once again showcase successful projects or initiatives by individuals and teams, which reflect the contribution that pharmacy makes to Scottish healthcare on a daily basis.

Also making the finals is Alness Pharmacy, which has been nominated in the management of long-term conditions category.

The pharmacy is run by Peterhead man Callum Murray, who previously worked as a Saturday boy at Buchanhaven Pharmacy.

Meanwhile, Rowlands Pharmacy in Ellon will compete for the Community Pharmacy Team of the Year.