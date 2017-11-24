Peterhead set to have Foodbank base early next year

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank hopes to launch a foodbank base in Peterhead early in the New Year after identifying premises in the town.



Foodbank manager, Jeannie Price, said this week that suitable premises had been identified in the Blue Toon and they were just awaiting confirmation from the solicitor regarding the lease before everything was signed and sealed.

She told us: “In the meantime we are continuing to supply pre-packed emergency food parcels in Peterhead through The Foyer in Kirk Street.

“Individuals require a voucher in order to receive a food parcel and these are obtained from a number of agencies and professionals who work with us.

“We are hoping to launch the Peterhead Foodbank centre early next year and have had a couple of folk volunteering to help on a regularl basis, but we could do with more.

“If anyone wants to apply they can email me for an application form at jprice@aberdeenshirenorth.foodbank.org.uk

“In particular we would like someone to take on the lead volunteer role - being the main local point of contact for the centre in the town, so if anyone feels they can fulfil this vital role, they should get in touch.”

Meanwhile, a food collection will be held at Morrisons from 10am to 4pm on Friday, December 8.

“If anyone has an hour or two to spare to come along and help that would be much appreciated. If you can help email me or call 07493 044952.”

