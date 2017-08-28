Peterhead Relay for Life total announced

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay For Life are ecstatic about the final total raised for 2017.
The amazing total of £170,986 was revealed on Thursday, August 24 at the Buchanhaven Hearts.
The teams, committee and volunteers were thanked for the tremendous work that they put in to run such a successful event in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Fundraising and organising has already started for the Peterhead Relay For Life 2018 which will take place on 7/8 July 2018 at The Lord Catto Park.
If you are interested in entering a team please contact Lorraine Coleman on mobile 07928 342619.
