Peterhead Relay for Life total announced

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay For Life are ecstatic about the final total raised for 2017.

The amazing total of £170,986 was revealed on Thursday, August 24 at the Buchanhaven Hearts.

The teams, committee and volunteers were thanked for the tremendous work that they put in to run such a successful event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Fundraising and organising has already started for the Peterhead Relay For Life 2018 which will take place on 7/8 July 2018 at The Lord Catto Park.

If you are interested in entering a team please contact Lorraine Coleman on mobile 07928 342619.