Peterhead needs you! That’s the message being shouted loud and clear to residents who are being encouraged to form a new community council in the town.

Playing an important role within the Blue Toon, it is vital that a community council has strong representation from the whole community to ensure that it is well represented and can influence decisions which affect local folk in their everyday lives.

Peterhead’s previous community council was dissolved in the autumn of last year,

However, Aberdeenshire Council is now seeking 12 residents from the town to formally request the re-establishment of the group by May 30.

Once this petition has been received, it will trigger a formal call for nominations, which will be widely publicised.

Potentially this could give rise to an election, should more than 20 residents put themselves forward to serve on the community council.

As the town is shared by two local authority wards, there will be ten community councillors representing the south and ten for the north.

Although community councils are a voluntary body, they were granted statutory rights of consultation by the UK Government, which means that local authorities and government agencies have to consult with them.

They can choose to consult with other community groups and organisations, but they must consult community councils, ensuring their views are always sought.

It is therefore very important that all members of the community are represented on a community council to ensure that the feedback that is provided accurate and robust.

A spokesperson for the Third Sector Support Group – part of the Buchan Community Planning Group – explained: “There is quite a bit of work involved in being a good community councillor.

“You should encourage residents to bring issues to your attention and take every opportunity to speak to them about their views on local issues, projects and any proposed changes to policies etc,” they said.

All Aberdeenshire councillors are ex-officio members of their local community councils and therefore have no voting rights.

If you are interested in becoming a community councillor and would like more information please contact Maureen Stephen at the Area Manager’s office in Buchan House. You can call her 01779 483202 or alternatively drop her an email and Maureen.Stephen@Aberdeenshire.gov.uk